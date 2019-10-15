POLAND — Selectpersons agreed Tuesday evening to allow the Bog Hooters Tri-Town ATV Club to use the abandoned railroad bed alongside the Waterhouse Park and Trail for a two-year trial starting May 15, 2020.

Club President Lou Annance requested access to the former Maine Central Railroad beds that were vacated in the 1940s. Riders could continue to Poland Corner Road and Aggregate Road, and cross Route 26 to the Lions Club building to reach Cyndi’s Dockside Restaurant.

Conservation Commission member Don Stover and Trails Committee President Alan Audet opposed the proposal, saying ATVs could impact Waterhouse Park, which includes two trails and is habitat to a variety of animals and vegetation.

The railroad bed is also a favorite walking trail, which includes the Waterhouse Brook Pedestrian Bridge that was recently completed and will be dedicated Oct. 25.

Conservation Commission Vice Chairman Barry Morgan said Bog Hooters members and the commission met last week and believed multiuse of the railroad bed could be achieved if there are signs, self-policing and Bog Hooters properly maintain the bed.

In a related decision, selectpersons approved the purchase and installation of safety rails on the Waterhouse Brook Pedestrian Bridge for $6,500, which will come from the Municipal Reserve Fund.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: