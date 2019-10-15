SABATTUS — The Board of Selectmen approved a $57,000 contract with Vision Government Solutions for a market analysis of all properties in town.
The analysis will be completed by August, Town Manager Anthony Ward said, but taxes for 2021 will be based on property values in April.
“Every year, regardless of when the tax bill goes out, it’s based of off April 1 of that year,” Town Assessor Donna Hays said.
The work will probably start in February, she said.
“We will be sending out notifications to property owners before then so they will be aware this is happening,” Ward said.
Hays said the analysis will be done from the outside of properties.
In other business, the board also approved the annual municipal valuation report due to the state by Nov. 1.
“This is the final information they need before they give out reimbursements,” Hays said.
In another matter, the board confirmed Brenda Letourneau as new town clerk. She has been deputy clerk.
“I, for one, have no qualms,” Selectman Guy Desjardins said. “I think Brenda is doing an excellent job.”
Ward also discussed the vacancies for fire chief and road foreman and said he will post the positions soon.
Ward also announced polls will be open Election Day, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.
