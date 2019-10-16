LIVERMORE — At the regular October meeting of the Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club, there was discussion over some of the problems on the trails in Livermore. Right now, the trails are closed for hunting season, which stretches from October through January, starting with archery and ending with black powder in December. Since snow is expected to blanket the trails by then, the trails will remain closed until next May 2020.

Some of the ATV trails become snowmobile trails, as soon as there is groom-able snow. Livermore has some trails that are used by both ATV and snowmobile clubs, but some are dedicated to one or the other. (Any trail that crosses a pond or lake falls into the snowmobile category.)

Some Quiet Zone signs were posted on the Emmons Road, a camp road which is off the Haynorville Road. ATVs are allowed to traverse part of the camp road, but some late-night loud and noisy riders caused a landowner to complain. This may lead to trails being closed in town by 10 p.m. next year. Landowners own virtually all the trails in Livermore.

“Unlike the Whistle Stop Trail which goes from Livermore Falls to Farmington, and is maintained by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, with help from local ATV clubs, all of the trails in Livermore are on private land. If they are abused, we will lose them,” said Rene Grondin, club president. “Canton has trails on Androscoggin Land Trust property, along with Town of Canton roads, which are maintained by local clubs.”

He also reported problems with dirt bikes have been received and it may be time to ban dirt bikes from the trails in Livermore.

“We know that most dirt bike riders are courteous and respect the landowners, but those that don’t give all dirt bike riders a bad name. That is something we have to consider for next year.”

Brian Milligan of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) suggested using the red “saturated soil” signs that are used in the spring. Red catches the eye where a handwritten sign might be hard to read. He also pointed out that, “If a rider has permission from the landowner, they can still use the trails,” he said.

In deference to the landowner, it is always a good idea to request permission, especially when the trails are closed to through traffic at the request of the landowner for hunting season. Someone traveling to a favorite hunting spot or stand should check with the landowner before they go in pursuit of that elusive deer or turkey.

The club will meet again on Saturday, October 26 at 4 p.m. for a potluck dinner at the Livermore Community Center at 25 Church St. In Livermore. Members and guests are asked to bring a casserole or dessert to share. It will be the last Brettuns Wheelers meeting until planning for next year’s riding season begins.

