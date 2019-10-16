Mixers brings you another amazing band with Blacktop Gone on Friday, Oct. 18. This band is made up of some amazing musicians: JD Gilbert (guitar, vocals), Luc Bergeron (drum, vocals, samples), Gerry Lepage (bass, vocals) and Jerry Perron (guitar, vocals). They play country by Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and more – mixing in several of our favorite rockers from the ’90s. There is no cover charge.
