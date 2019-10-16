Hunter’s Breakfast

EAST WILTON — October 26 – Youth Day Hunters Breakfast- “Train them right!” featuring Bacon, Eggs, Pancakes, Juice and Coffee; at the Harden Masonic Building on Bryant Rd, East Wilton (road across from Tractor Supply). 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., $7.00 or $5.00 for hunters 10 years old and under.

Sales

NORTH JAY — Sat. Nov. 2 and 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.—-North Jay Grange Sales – Food, clothing, crafts, household items, xmas items, lunch items-eat in or take out. For more information-645-4200, or 645-2910.

FARMINGTON — St. Joseph’s Altar Guild Fall Rummage sale. Friday and Saturday, Oct 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St., Farmington.

Bell Ringers

LIVERMORE FALLS — The “Over the River Bell Ringers” of Skowhegan will be performing during morning worship services at the First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls on Sunday, October 27 at 10:30. Please come join us!

Supper

NEW SHARON — On Saturday, Oct 26, from 5-6:30 p.m., there will be a public supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church. This will be the last supper until January 2020. The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, assorted casseroles, assorted salads, cole slaw, hot rolls, pies and coffee. The supper is sponsored by the Women’s Society and proceeds will be used for current expenses. The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. The premises are handicap accessible.

FAYETTE — Public Supper- Traditional Turkey Dinner, Sun, October 27 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Fayette Central School, Route 17, Fayette. Come & bring your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned turkey dinner with all the fixins’. (Turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, stuffing. Squash, vegetables, rolls & dessert.) Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. Proceeds to benefit the Starling Hall Community Center Renovation.

WILTON — A public supper is planned for Nov. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, located at 386 Main St., Wilton, featuring ham will all the fixings. Free will offering.

Craft fairs

JAY — The holiday craft fair at the Spruce Mountain High School gym will be held on Saturday. November 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are still spaces open for crafters and vendors. The charge for a table is $35 and students will be available to help vendors with set up and tear down. Vendors will also receive a complimentary hot lunch. For further information or to receive a registration form, please contact Kerry Brenner at 897-4336 (extension 418) or at [email protected]

FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have their annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]

NEW VINEYARD — Crafters Wanted for the Annual New Vineyard Public Library Craft and Bake Sale for Saturday November 23, 2019 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Smith Hall. Talented Local Crafters wanted -Crafts, Baked Goods, Pies, Breads, Cookies and Candy – Prepare for Thanksgiving and Start Your Holiday Decorating and Shopping. For more information – Call Library at 652-2250 or Glenda at 652-2366 and leave message.

Historical Society

FARMINGTON —Monday, Oct. 28, Farmington Historical Society Meeting: This month onlyat 6 p.m., Pot luck and meeting to follow. Program: “Grave Topics: A Walk through Meeting House Cemetery” led by Claudia Bell, FHS member. Meet at North Church, 118 High St., Farmington.

Adult Ed

FARMINGTON — See what’s happening soon at Franklin County Adult Education. Register now to reserve your seat! Maine Driving Dynamics, with Jen Maddox $40 — Tues. Nov. 5 and Thurs., Nov 7 from 6-8 p.m. This course offers all drivers the opportunity to improve their driving abilities. This five-hour course will include discussion of collision avoidance techniques, safety issues, driver habits, and attitudes, and the basic elements that constantly challenge drivers on Maine’s highways.. (Age 65 & older – $25) Mt. Blue Middle School, Middle St.

Veteran’s Day

WILTON — There will be a Veteran’s Day service Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main Street, Wilton, featuring soloist Sammie Angel and other performers. All are invited. Free will offering.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: