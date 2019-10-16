PARIS — Brooke Carson had two goals including the game-winner as Oxford Hills defeated Bangor 3-2 in overtime in a KVAC field hockey game on Wednesday.

Both goals were assisted by Jade Smedberg.

Megan Godbout opened the scoring for the Vikings (9-4-1).

Anika Noack and Meaghan Caron scored for the Rams (6-8).

Madison Day made seven saves for Oxford Hills while Mackenzie Morin made 10 saves for Bangor.

Boys soccer

Buckfield 5, Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

BUCKFIELD — Victor Verrill scored four goals and Caleb Hill set up Elijah Chase for another as Buckfield beat Wiscasset/Boothbay 5-0 in an MVC boys soccer game that only last 40 minutes due to darkness Wednesday.

Tyler Gammon made two saves to earn the shutout for the Bucks (8-5), while LJ Travis turned away six shots for the Wiscasset/Boothbay (0-11-1).

Mountain Valley 2, Dirigo 1

RUMFORD — Victor Boulanger and Kaleb Noyes scored for Mountain Valley as the Falcons defeated Dirigo 2-1 in an MVC boys soccer contest.

Dalton Noyes had an assist for Mountain Valley (2-10-1). Caleb Frisbie made three saves in the victory.

John Snowman scored for the Cougars (5-9) while Derek Ducharme made 11 saves.

Girls soccer

Lisbon 4, Mountain Valley 1

RUMFORD — Kiley Merritt scored two first-half goals and Destiny Deschaines scored two goals in the second half as Lisbon defeated Mountain Valley 4-1 in an MVC girls soccer game.

Sarah Haggerty made nine saves for the Greyhounds (7-5).

Gabbie Gallant scored for the Falcons (4-9) with Sarah Jane Koch picking up the assist. Justice Gendron made 14 saves for Mountain Valley.

College field hockey

Bates 2, USM 0

GORHAM — Sarah Bussell scored both goals for the Bobcats (8-3) in a win over the Huskies (8-8).

Lindsay Pych made seven saves for USM.

Grace Biddle and Ellie Bauer combined for three saves for Bates.

