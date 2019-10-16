PARIS — Brooke Carson had two goals including the game-winner as Oxford Hills defeated Bangor 3-2 in overtime in a KVAC field hockey game on Wednesday.
Both goals were assisted by Jade Smedberg.
Megan Godbout opened the scoring for the Vikings (9-4-1).
Anika Noack and Meaghan Caron scored for the Rams (6-8).
Madison Day made seven saves for Oxford Hills while Mackenzie Morin made 10 saves for Bangor.
Boys soccer
Buckfield 5, Wiscasset/Boothbay 0
BUCKFIELD — Victor Verrill scored four goals and Caleb Hill set up Elijah Chase for another as Buckfield beat Wiscasset/Boothbay 5-0 in an MVC boys soccer game that only last 40 minutes due to darkness Wednesday.
Tyler Gammon made two saves to earn the shutout for the Bucks (8-5), while LJ Travis turned away six shots for the Wiscasset/Boothbay (0-11-1).
Mountain Valley 2, Dirigo 1
RUMFORD — Victor Boulanger and Kaleb Noyes scored for Mountain Valley as the Falcons defeated Dirigo 2-1 in an MVC boys soccer contest.
Dalton Noyes had an assist for Mountain Valley (2-10-1). Caleb Frisbie made three saves in the victory.
John Snowman scored for the Cougars (5-9) while Derek Ducharme made 11 saves.
Girls soccer
Lisbon 4, Mountain Valley 1
RUMFORD — Kiley Merritt scored two first-half goals and Destiny Deschaines scored two goals in the second half as Lisbon defeated Mountain Valley 4-1 in an MVC girls soccer game.
Sarah Haggerty made nine saves for the Greyhounds (7-5).
Gabbie Gallant scored for the Falcons (4-9) with Sarah Jane Koch picking up the assist. Justice Gendron made 14 saves for Mountain Valley.
College field hockey
Bates 2, USM 0
GORHAM — Sarah Bussell scored both goals for the Bobcats (8-3) in a win over the Huskies (8-8).
Lindsay Pych made seven saves for USM.
Grace Biddle and Ellie Bauer combined for three saves for Bates.
