TIMONIUM, Md. – On Oct. 13, 2019 Dorothy Irene Davis Card Colby’s ship sailed from this earth to her new “Port of Call”, heaven.

Remaining behind are one sister, Annette Martin and her husband, Bob; seven children, Gordon Colby, Michael Colby and his wife, Deighlene, Steven Colby, Dennis Colby, Mark Colby, Rebecca Latham and her husband, David, and Jennifer Knight and her husband, Rick. Also remaining here are two sisters-in-law, Priscilla Carne and Dorothy Tibbetts; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Excitedly awaiting her arrival at her new home in heaven are her husband of 69 years, Robert Colby; her dear eldest child, Sandra Sue Heikkinen; two brothers, Clyde Seymour Card and Albert Lebaron Card and their wives, Caroline and Irene, daughter-in-law, Susan Edler Colby; her grandson, Jacob Ira Knight; her great-granddaughter, Shelby Luera; and her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

From cooking supper for 10-12 people daily on a wood stove to picking blueberries on Streaked Mountain, to riding Janie, her favorite horse, to playing with her brothers and sister on the family farm on the Hooper Ledge Road, to singing “Fill My Cup Lord” at church with her unmatchable, glass shattering voice, to finger snapping the back of the head of a misbehaving son during a sermon; she was a most incredible, unforgettable woman. Her glare could stop a bull moose in its tracks, her arched right eyebrow could make one reconsider any position and her approval was always sought.

Please come and join family and friends in remembering and saying farewell to this amazing woman known as Gram, Great Gram, Mom, Sis, Aunt and just plain “Dottie” on Oct. 26, 2019 at The Paris Hill Bible Church at 2 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service.

