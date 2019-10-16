AUBURN – Emile “Gerry” Rossignol, 96, a resident of Roger Street in Lewiston, passed away Monday Oct. 14, 2019, at the Hospice House with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Frenchville July 26, 1923, the son of Joseph and Edith (Desrosiers) Rossignol.

Emile was an army veteran of World War II where he proudly served his country in the European Theater of combat.

Following the war, he worked in various occupations throughout his full life but mostly in the local shoe industry as a hand sewer, and then became a welder in the metal fabrication industry until his retirement.

Emile enjoyed the great outdoors and his passion for gardening.

He was a member of Holy Family Church, and the American Legion Post #22.

Survivors include one brother, Patrick Rossignol and wife, Evelyn of North Carolina, and one sister, Simone Cote of Lewiston. Also surviving is one sister-in-law, Rita Rancourt of Lewiston; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by 12 brothers and five sisters.

The family would like to thank the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care given by them to Emile during his illness.

A Mass of Christian burial honoring Emile’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, October 21 at Holy Family Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery concluding with military honors.

Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday October 20 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Emile’s memory may be made to the

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice

13 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

