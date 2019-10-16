NEW GLOUCESTER – Patricia Kiley, 81, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2019, following a long illness. She was born in Monmouth on Jan. 11, 1938 to Marilyn and Robert Anderson. Pat graduated from Edward Little High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Bill Kiley, on Sept. 19, 1959, enjoying 60 wonderful years together.

While in high school, Pat sang on local television and radio shows with Hal Lone Pine. She then worked in the administrative offices at Bates Textiles and Central Maine Power. After their children were born, Pat enjoyed many years as a homemaker. She later returned to work in the administrative office for Hall’s Egg Farm, and then enjoyed time as a kitchen manager in the New Gloucester elementary schools.

Pat was an avid volunteer for multiple organizations, including AMVETS Auxiliary of New Gloucester, Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club, New Gloucester Guild, and New Gloucester Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Pat and Bill, along with friends Fred and Irene Hunneywell, founded the New Gloucester Santa Sleigh program, providing hundreds of Christmas presents to the children of New Gloucester every Christmas Eve since 1966, a tradition that still continues. She was recognized for her many contributions over the years, and most recently received the Maine State AMVETS Auxiliary Member of the Year in June of 2016.

Pat enjoyed sewing, crafts, baking, singing and gardening. In their younger years, she and Bill would go square dancing and to country music dances. They then started traveling with friends, and always spent their winters at camp in Eustis snowmobiling. She loved going to her grandson’s many athletic games, and having coffee with friends.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Bill of New Gloucester; her son, John and his wife, Lisa of New Gloucester, along with Lisa’s adult children, Katie and Kyle; and her daughter, Debbie (Downing) and her husband, Bradd of Poland along with their son, Brady.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, Upper Gloucester Cemetery, followed by a reception from 12-3 p.m. at the New Gloucester AMVETS. Reverend Linda Gard will Officiate.

We would like to express our thanks to the many friends who have seen Pat through her journey, as well as Clover Manor, Trusted Souls, and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Alzheimer’s Association or AMVETS of New Gloucester.

