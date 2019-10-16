Yarn Needed: The library will be teaching students to knit and crochet scarves for Special Olympics of Maine. Staff is looking for donations of black yarn and any shade of yellow yarn for this project. Donations can be dropped of at SMHS.

Guidance Visit: Representatives from Maine colleges will be in the Guidance Office for interested seniors: Husson University on October 17; University of Maine Fort Kent, October 25 and University of Southern Maine on October 30. University of Maine at Farmington, visited on October 15.

NHS Induction: The National Honor Society will hold an induction ceremony on Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria.

The Outdoor Club: The students and staff of the outdoor club will be climbing Bigelow Mtn. on Sunday, October 20.

Picture Retakes: Lifetouch will return Monday, October 28 for picture re-takes starting at 8 a.m. Students & staff who didn’t have pictures taken the first time and those unhappy with their pictures can have pictures taken.

Math Meet: There will be a Math Meet at Poland High School on Wednesday, October 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Quarter One/Parent/Teacher Conferences: The first quarter ends Friday, November 1. Report cards will be available for parents to get them before Parent/Teacher Conferences. Conferences will be on Tuesday, November 12, 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday, November 13 from 3-6 p.m.. Please call the high school office at 897-4336 to schedule appointments.

Craft Fair: The Class of 2019 is sponsoring a Craft Fair on Saturday, November 2nd in the SMHS gym. Vendor tables are still available. Call Kerry Brenner at 897-4336 ext. 418. Start your Christmas shopping at the Craft Fair.

Daylight Savings Time: Begins Sunday, November 3.

Sports schedule: 10/18 – Girls V Soccer Home vs Buckfield 6 p.m.

10/19 – V Football at Oak Hill 1:30 p.m.

10/19 – Cross Country MVC meet at UMA 11 a.m. Girls/12:30 p.m. Boys

10/21 – JV Football Home vs Oak Hill 4 p.m.

10/25 – V Football at Winthrop 7 p.m.

10/26 – Cross Country Regionals

