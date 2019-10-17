NORWAY — There will be a 3-T Auction held at The Norway Grange on 15 Whitman St. in Norway on Saturday October 26, 2019. To start the evening off there will be a free meal of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw and bread at 5 p.m. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. The items to be auctioned off will consist of “Talents”, “Treats” and “Treasures”. Some of the items being auctioned off are homemade items, house hold treasures, antiques, small furniture, Sharon’s art work, handmade talents, A-J’s Carrot Cake, house plants, plant stands, John’s Art work, Wayne’s cinnamon rolls, sweet treats such as cookies, fudge, Joel’s Finnish Nisu, wall sconces from Cornwalls, Carol’s chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting, Karen’s English muffin bread and Linda’s cream puffs etc. Please come and join us for an evening of fun for a great cause. There is sure to be something for everyone. Additional donations for the auction can be brought in the night of the auction.
Papa’s Boots is a local mission set up in the memory of Bruno Leino of Harrison. The Papa’s Boots mission is associated with Bolster’s Mills United Methodist Church. Bruno’s grandchildren started this project in his honor. Bruno “Papa” would always say as he looked at the Christmas tree full of presents “look at all these presents we have when there are many children going without winter boots”. Since 2011 Papa’s Boots has donated hundreds of new pairs of winter boots for children in need in Harrison, Waterford, W. Paris, Hebron, S. Paris and other non-profit organizations who serve children in need. Last Christmas Papa’s Boots gave out 148 pairs of new warm winter boots. The need continues to increase each year. Papa’s Boots have partnered with Lamey-Wellehan in Auburn to help make this mission possible. As always we thank you for your continued support with the projects and missions of Bolster’s Mills United Methodist Church.
The Norway Grange is accessible. Hope to see you there for a memorable evening.
People wishing to make donations to the Papa’s Boots Mission may do so by sending a check payable to BMUMC “Papa’s Boots” P.O. 859, Box Harrison Maine 04040. Please feel free to contact A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or by email at [email protected]) for more information or ways to donate to this cause.
