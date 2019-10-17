BETHEL — Tuesday night a public hearing on a proposed new $2.4 million SAD 44 bus garage was held at the Telstar High School.

A district-wide referendum vote on the project is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Many of the approximately 70 people who attended expressed concerns about the overall cost and the impact it could have on the district.

“Bethel taxpayers have to keep in mind that they are going to be faced with a 25 to 30 percent sewer rate increase,” Bethel resident Rick Whitney said.

Whitney added that the project would be happening in a district that is currently shrinking in enrollment.

“I think it is irresponsible to pick a project before finding out what the voters want,” Bethel resident Jane Ryerson said.

Ryerson was referring to the three different choices the board had for projects (see background below).

One of the options was renovating the former Chadbourne Tree Farms garage on Route 26 in Bethel, an option estimated to cost about $2.4 million. The Chadbourne renovation would provide two bays, 9,200 square feet of renovated space and 1,800 feet of new construction.

Ryerson thought the Chadbourne option would make the most sense. Others opposed to the current proposed project agreed with Ryerson’s stance.

Superintendent Dave Murphy said the age of Chadbourne’s garage (50 years) was one concern, as was the storage space being located on the second floor.

He and architect Jim Reuter said that while the overall structure of the Chadbourne garage appeared sound, there could be other as yet unknown issues with it, and it would have to comply with required codes. Any related costs would then have to be determined, they said.

Buildings and Grounds Director Ron Deegan reminded people of the worsening condition of the current facility.

“The building we’re in isn’t where we should be,” he said. “My job is to pass on any safety or structural issues in this district that I feel as though we need to address. The bus garage is one of those situations.”

Deegan added that the Chadbourne garage is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which would be another issue. Deegan also said numerous codes are not up to date in the facility.

The new facility would also have a bus lift, which would make work more efficient. Deegan said that workers are currently lifting 150-pound bus parts from an awkward position on the garage floor.

“A bus lift is what you really need to make the work manageable,” he said.

Background

The School Board vote in August to hold the referendum was close, 8-6.

The board had three options to consider. A larger garage at the Telstar site would have cost about $400,000 more than the smaller one approved by directors. The larger project would have included $11,500 square feet and three bus bays.

The current garage is 7,350 square feet and was built in the 1920s, and a recent report by a structural engineer revealed it has failing masonry and the roof needs shoring up. Any snowfall this winter over a foot will need to be immediately removed, the report said. Superintendent Dave Murphy said even if a new garage is approved in November, work will need to be done on the old one to keep it safe for the employees in the meantime.

Murphy said the current garage would be put up for sale after a new one is built, at an estimated $125,000 to $150,000.

The need to replace the garage has been under discussion for more than 20 years, according to district officials.

