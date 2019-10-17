Photo of Ne Me Quitte Pas taken during rehearsal for Summer Salad by Japer Vlaun. Choreographed by Sasha Richardson. Danced by Erika Lindstrom, being lifted by: Debi Irons, Deb Webster, Tegan Rose, Koley True, Karianna Merrill and Brie Hinman Ne Me Quitte Pas will be performed during November 2nd’s gala.

NORWAY — This year’s annual fundraising gala for Cottage Street Creative Exchange, Galavanting the Stone, will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. on the second floor at 13 Cottage Street in Norway. The Gala features The Cobblestones band and Kezarstone Catering, performances by Art Moves Dance Ensemble, Expansion Art(s) Movers, Collective Motion, The Moving Company Teen Troupe, and Portland Youth Dance, as well as a Silent Auction in the music room. Dress is casual, with jeans and fedoras as our theme.

The mission of Cottage Street Creative Exchange is to provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration – at home and abroad.

Tickets for the gala are $25. Invitations are available at the Raven Collection on Main Street in Norway or by request. For more information or to receive an invitation, please call 207-743-5569, email [email protected] gmail.com or go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: