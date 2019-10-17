Greg Sweetser is retiring after 24 years as executive director of the organization that champions Maine’s Alpine and Nordic ski industries.

The board of the Ski Maine Association said in a news release Thursday said that Sweetser will retire in May 2020.

Working in coordination with the Maine Office of Tourism, Ski Maine has been a “champion” for the state’s winter sports industry through advocacy in legislation and governmental affairs, public relations as well as working with national and international players.

Sweetser has been an advocate for promoting healthy winter lifestyles for Maine residents. Ski Maine established the Fifth Grade Passport, which offers free or discounted winter activities for Maine children at more than 50 recreational centers throughout the state.

Ski Maine’s board has begun the process of finding a replacement for Sweetser.

