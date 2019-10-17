Barbecue Meat Loaf

Claudette Edwards, Norway

1 Onion, minced

1 1/2 Tablespoons butter

1 1/2 Pounds ground beef

1/2 Cup fresh bread crumbs

1 Egg

1/2 Cup tomato sauce

1 1/2 Teaspoons salt

1/4 Teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small skillet, saute the onion in butter until soft. In a large bowl combine the onion with the beef, bread crumbs, egg, tomato sauce, salt and pepper. M ix well. Form into a loaf and place in a 10″ x 14″ baking pan. Pour 1/2 cup of the barbecue sauce (see recipe below) over the loaf. Bake for one hour, basting from time to time with the remaining barbecue sauce.

Barbecue Sauce

Claudette Edwards, Norway

1 1/2 Cups tomato sauce

1/2 Cup water

2 Tablespoons vinegar

3 Tablespoons brown sugar

2 Tablespoons prepared mustard

2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

In a sauce pan combine all the ingredients and heat until well blended, stirring continuously. Use in meat loaf recipe above or wherever you would use barbecue sauce.

Grasshopper Cake

Claudette Edwards, Norway

2 1/2 Cups all purpose flour

1 2/3 Cups sugar

2/3 Cup shortening

1 Cup milk

1/4 Cup white creme de menthe

3 1/2 Teaspoons baking powder

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon vanilla

5 Egg whites

1 12 Ounce jar fudge ice cream topping

3 Tablespoons white creme de menthe or creme de menthe flavored syrup

4 Drops green food coloring

1 8 Ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed (3 1/2 cups)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13″ x 9″ x 2″ pan. Beat flour, sugar, shortening, milk, 1/4 cup creme de menthe, baking powder, salt and vanilla in a large bowl with electrick mixer on low speed for 30 seconds. Scarping bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 2 minutes, scraping bwol occasionally. Beat in egg whites on high speed for 2 minutes scraping bwol occasionally. Pour into pan. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean or cake springs back when touched lightly in the center. Cool completely. Spread ice cream topping over cake. Carefully fold 3 tablespoons creme de menthe and food coloring into whipped topping and spread over cake. Cover and refrigerate any remaining cake.

Kids in the Kitchen

Chocolate Party Pie

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 Cup butter

3/4 Cup sugar

1 Ounce square unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled

1 Teaspoon vanilla

2 Eggs

1 8″ Graham cracker pie shell

1 Cup heavy cream, whipped and sweetened

1 Adult

Cream butter and gradually add sugar and beat well. Blend in cooled chocolate. Add vanilla and add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour into pie shell and chill for about 2 hours. Top with whipped cream before serving.

