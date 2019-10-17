100 Years Ago: 1919

Because of a rule at the Lewiston High School this year that no one will leave the grounds for lunches during school sessions, two lunch counters have been provided in the school, one by the domestic arts department, in which the dishes are prepared by the students and the other on the second floor at which sandwiches, cake, ice cream, and chocolate are sold. The second-floor lunch counter is under the management of the athletic association and the proceeds will be used for the baseball, football and track teams.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The newly-organized Auburn Business Association will hold a membership meeting next Tuesday at 7 pm., at the Holiday Inn in Auburn. City Manager Woodbury E. Brackett will address the group on the problems facing Auburn.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Temple Shalom will hold Its annual Jewish Book Fair from Sunday through Wednesday. Approximately 200 books on Jewish topics will be available for children and adults Orders taken at the fair will be delivered within three weeks In time for Hanukkah. which begins this year on the evening of Nov. 27. Hours are Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm and Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 5 p.m. In addition to new books, a variety of used books will be available as well as Hanukkah wrapping paper, dreidels, and other supplies for the holiday. For more details, call the temple on74 Bradman St.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: