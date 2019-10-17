100 Years Ago: 1919

The Girls’ Friendly Club of the Sixth Street Congregational Church, met last night at the home of Mrs. Mildred Morrill of Vine St. Auburn.

She was assisted In entertaining by Miss Alice Cooper. The meeting was well attended and plans for the Halloween party to be held Oct. 31, were discussed. One of the novelties of this party is that the admission to be charged will be according to height.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Women’s Auxiliary of the East Auburn Community Unit will meet at the East Auburn, grange hall on Sunday at 8 p.m. Members are requested to bring friends and as many prospective members as possible. Discussions are expected to take place on the purchase of several items for the new community building. Following the business meeting will be a useful and helpful home products demonstration by Mr.and Mrs. Clifton Jordan of Turner.

25 Years Ago: 1994

A public supper to benefit the Spirit of Christmas Committee will be held Saturday from 5 to 6 pm at the Elm Street School gymnasium in Mechanic Falls. Profits will be used to buy holiday lights and decorations.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

