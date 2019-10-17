100 Years Ago: 1919

Corn-roasters enjoyed their annual outing Saturday at the Leonard farm Saturday night, with twenty-two present. This was an ideal setting for an affair of this kind. A short walk from the car line out on the Dyer Road leads one to a picturesque farmhouse over a hundred years old, formerly the Israel Dyer place, which has been renovated by Dr. Leonard and made into the most attractive summer home. Here the corn-roasters gathered. Long tables were loaded with a good old-fashioned harvest supper. The decorations and those of the big living room were of autumn leaves, corn-stalks, jack-o-lanterns, etc., contributing to the creation of a real Halloween season atmosphere. These were in charge were Mrs.W.R.Whitehorne.

Mrs. Blanche Roberts and Miss Frances Clarion.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Traffic on the North Bridge already plagued by heavy construction on Main Street In Lewiston, will be snarled even more on Monday as a State Highway crew will be in the area to perform its annual chore of

washing down the bridge girders The bridge supervisor of the State Highway commission notified Auburn police yesterday that they will have a large crew and several trucks on the bridge The highway commission noted that weather permitting they will commence the washing down shortly after 9 a.m. and should be completed by 3 pm.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Lewiston Senior Citizens will meet on Nov. 7 at 1pm in the Multi-Purpose Center gym when Mary Esther Philbrook will demonstrate the art of picture painting. She is a certified student of Bob Ross, who Is featured on television.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

