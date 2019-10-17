BETHEL — Sandhill cranes have an elegance that draws attention. These majestic birds are almost four feet tall and have a wingspan of six feet. They are known for their courtship dance of stretched wings, pumping heads, bows, and leaps into the air.

Typically associated with the Midwest and Southeast, for the past few years flocks of cranes have been congregating at the Maine Turf Company in Fryeburg. Doug Albert has been keeping track of the cranes and he and his family have invited Mahoosuc Land Trust members and friends to come view Sandhill Cranes October 26.

Last year 36 cranes congregated at the Turf Farm in advance of migrating south for the winter. We are hoping the same will happen this year and give us good views. To join us, please call Barbara at Mahoosuc Land Trust at (207) 824-3806 or email [email protected] for details.

