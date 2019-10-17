BETHEL — Sandhill cranes have an elegance that draws attention. These majestic birds are almost four feet tall and have a wingspan of six feet. They are known for their courtship dance of stretched wings, pumping heads, bows, and leaps into the air.
Typically associated with the Midwest and Southeast, for the past few years flocks of cranes have been congregating at the Maine Turf Company in Fryeburg. Doug Albert has been keeping track of the cranes and he and his family have invited Mahoosuc Land Trust members and friends to come view Sandhill Cranes October 26.
Last year 36 cranes congregated at the Turf Farm in advance of migrating south for the winter. We are hoping the same will happen this year and give us good views. To join us, please call Barbara at Mahoosuc Land Trust at (207) 824-3806 or email [email protected] for details.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Hart hired as new SAD 44 Adult Ed director
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett looks to the past, and future, of Bethel Historical Society
-
The Bethel Citizen
Cost continues to be concern on proposed SAD 44 garage project
-
The Bethel Citizen
Tuba ensemble to perform
-
The Bethel Citizen
MLT Field Trip to See Sandhill Cranes