AUBURN – Donald R. Desrochers, 69, of Auburn, passed away the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 17, 1950 to Hector and Eva Desrochers. He grew up in Auburn and graduated Edward Little class of 1968.

On August 11, 1971 he joined the army. He was a sargent with the 173rd Airborne, and bravely served in Vietnam until released on May 1, 1974. The 173rd remained a major part of his life up until his recent passing. After his discharge from the army, Donald worked for the phone company retiring in 2002 after 31 years of service. He was a very proud man, loved greatly, and will be missed by many.

Donald is survived by his two sons, Jason Desrochers and Daniel Desrochers; granddaughters, Angelina and Izabella; sisters, Anita and Diane; and dog, Petey; as well as an abundance of family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Civic Center Dr., Augusta.

