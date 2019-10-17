NORWAY – Lois M. Howe, 88, of Bryant Pond, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Stephens Memorial Hospital. She was born in West Bethel on April 12, 1931, the daughter of Kenneth C. and Vera Libby McInnis. Lois attended Woodstock High School and married Charles Howe on May 3, 1947, together they enjoyed 72 years of marriage.

She was a stay at home mom. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and taking care of her family. Lois attended the Bryant Pond Universalist Church, serving as co-advisor to the church’s youth group. She was a pack leader of the Cub Scout Pack 126 in Bryant Pond. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, canoeing and camping. She loved nothing more than having her family around her, the dinner table at family gatherings was loud with laughter, stories and jokes.

Lois is survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Janis L. Howe and her partner, Sandra Marino of Portland, sons, Charles Paul and his partner, Richard Hoffses of Waldoboro and Scot R. of Buxton; daughter-in-law, Lenna Jackson Howe of Oxford; granddaughter, Siiri Gott and husband, Kevin; great-grandson, Ian and great-granddaughter, Samantha of Portland; and granddaughter, Sonja Priola; and great-granddaughters, Payson, Madeline and Fiona of Otisfield.

Lois was predeceased by her parents; son, Dave A. Howe; brothers, Kenneth and Donald, and sister, Ruth Chapman.

Graveside services will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

