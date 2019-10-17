NORWAY — Are you or a family member impacted by cancer? The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will host an Open House on Tuesday, October 29 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. This is an opportunity for visitors to connect with resources that can help – comfort items like pillows, wigs, hats, and port protectors plus free coupons for complimentary therapies and swimming are available. Many free activities such as crafting, yoga, gentle exercise or chair yoga are offered during the week to anyone impacted by cancer and caregivers. The CRCofWM also has opening for those interested in volunteering.

Applications are available on their website, www.crcofwm.org or may be picked up at the Center. Come in, enjoy some refreshments and learn about the many free resources and opportunities that the Cancer Resource Center provides to patients and families in Oxford, Androscoggin and Cumberland counties!

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, started in 2015 by a group of local residents, is a place where family members and the person impacted by cancer may receive support. Staffed by

volunteers, the CRCofWM is open Tuesdays from 3:00-6:00 p.m. plus Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call 890-0329, check their website, www.crcofwm.org, or Facebook page for more information and up to date schedule.

