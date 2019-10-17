OXFORD — The Oxford Historical Society welcomes the public to attend our last business meeting of the year on Wednesday, October 30, at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be followed by a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on the “Littlefield Murders” that occurred in South Paris in 1937 being presented by retired Maine State Police Sgt. Percy Turner who will tell the details of the murder of Dr. James Littlefield and his wife, Lydia. October 18 will be the 82nd anniversary of the “decades-old whodunit in Western Maine”.
Admission is free, but donations and new members are always welcome.
