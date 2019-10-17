To the Editor:
The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary recently held Rock (ing chair)-a-Thon. This was a huge success. The ladies rocked to the oldies and reached their goals. Thank you to everyone who pledged or dropped by to cheer us on. A portion of the money raised was sent to our fellow firefighters in Farmington.
Gail Eastman
President
Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary
