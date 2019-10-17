WEST PARIS — On Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m., the tuba ensemble, Low Commotion will present a concert at the First Universalist Church of West Paris. Low Commotion, which was formed in 2013, is a group of euphoniums (tenor tubas) and full-sized tubas.
According to the director, James Bennett of West Paris, they perform several concerts each year at senior living centers, veterans’ homes, churches, and libraries. “Literature performed ranges from Jazz, Marches, and contemporary music, we borrow from everyone!”
And to quote another member, “at last the tuba gets to play the melody”. For a concert with a mix of styles and entertaining music performed by a very unique ensemble, make sure you don’t miss Low Commotion. Refreshments following the concert.
The First Universalist Church of West Paris is located at 208 Main Street, West Paris. For more information, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Hart hired as new SAD 44 Adult Ed director
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett looks to the past, and future, of Bethel Historical Society
-
The Bethel Citizen
Cost continues to be concern on proposed SAD 44 garage project
-
The Bethel Citizen
Tuba ensemble to perform
-
The Bethel Citizen
MLT Field Trip to See Sandhill Cranes