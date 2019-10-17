WEST PARIS — On Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m., the tuba ensemble, Low Commotion will present a concert at the First Universalist Church of West Paris. Low Commotion, which was formed in 2013, is a group of euphoniums (tenor tubas) and full-sized tubas.

According to the director, James Bennett of West Paris, they perform several concerts each year at senior living centers, veterans’ homes, churches, and libraries. “Literature performed ranges from Jazz, Marches, and contemporary music, we borrow from everyone!”

And to quote another member, “at last the tuba gets to play the melody”. For a concert with a mix of styles and entertaining music performed by a very unique ensemble, make sure you don’t miss Low Commotion. Refreshments following the concert.

The First Universalist Church of West Paris is located at 208 Main Street, West Paris. For more information, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected]

