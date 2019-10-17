NORWAY — Andrea Patstone, Chief Operating Officer, Western Maine Health, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Alison Newton to Senior Director for Quality and Patient Safety. Alison’s leadership of the Quality and Patient Safety will be supported by the integrated quality team at MaineHealth.

Alison joined Stephens Memorial Hospital in 2003, starting as the Nurse Director of The Family Birthplace, then transitioning through the ranks; most recently serving as the Senior Director of

Outpatient Services. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Maine Fort Kent and is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration from Capella University.

Patstone shares, “Alison brings proven leadership capability, outstanding expertise in clinical practice and quality management, and a steady, trusted hand to the helm of quality operations at

Western Maine Health. We are pleased that Alison accepted the position. Her familiarity with our employees and medical staff will serve her well.”

Alison resides in Turner with her husband Jeff. They have four children, Jeffrey and Brooke Newton, and Adrianna and Cy Wilkinson, as well as a new grandson, Liam Newton.

« Previous

Next »