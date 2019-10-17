NORWAY — A new tenant is moving into Norway’s historic Yellow School House. But don’t worry the schoolhouse will stay yellow—they won’t be doing much exterior painting.

“It’s in the lease,” said AJ Alexander, president of The Table, a Harrison based non-profit. In early September, Norway Board of Selectmen voted to grant the Table a $1 a year lease, ending an effort to find tenants for the building.

The Table, a non-profit formed under the umbrella of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church and the Norway Grange formed after the Deering Memorial Church, now the Deering Memorial Community Center closed in 2016. AJ Alexander was the last presiding minister at Deering and said the Table formed as a way to keep some of the good work of the church-going strong.

“What we tried to do was save some of the people’s intent from that church…I was able to try and keep some of that money in the community, at the Grange, and at the Bolsters Mills Church so that we could do something back out in the community of Norway and South Paris,” said Alexander.

And they have. The table hosts a free breakfast at the Norway Grange every Saturday, where they serve about a hundred people. Every Friday night, they do free, chem-free activities at the Grange.

But, according to Alexander, the non-profit saw the need to host smaller events, like hosting AA meetings, and recovery groups. They had had their eyes on expanding into another building for some time, but the pesky Advertiser Democrat moved into the red building on Main Street they were looking at.

When the Yellow School House popped up on the radar, it seemed like a great fix. And now, after they do some renovations, mostly to the school house’s flooring, they can concentrate on achieving some goals.

“Our goal is to try to impact the addiction problem in the area, and to open up a safe, family-friendly place where people can come and just enjoy fellowship together,” said Alexander.

Alexander said the vision is to open the space up to recovery groups and host some computers, so folks without emails can get one, and provide a space for the homeless to have a fixed address and mailbox. There’s room out back to park a trailer for some kayaks, and Alexander said she’d love for the Table to host chem-free trips and activities.

Some other goals? Art lessons, a place to get coffee and talk, with an emphasis on chem-free living and recovery.

“We’ll be bursting out of here soon enough, and be looking for another building the town wants to rent us. We’d love to have a recovery house. We have to do it a little bit at a time, we can’t meet our dreams all at once. We rely on all volunteer work. We have high in the sky ideas, but we don’t want to overwhelm ourselves,” said Alexander.

But the Yellow School House seems like a great place to start. And, according to Alexander, the town seems to approve.

“The town seems to be really happy with it; that’s exciting. Any time we’ve gone to them, they’ve been more than willing to accept what we’re doing,” said Alexander.

