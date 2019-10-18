Monday, Oct. 28, Farmington Historical Society Meeting: THIS MONTH ONLY Program at 6 p.m., Pot luck and meeting to follow. Program: “Grave Topics: A Walk Through Meeting House Cemetery,” led by Claudia Bell, FHS member. Meet at North Church, 118 High St., Farmington.
