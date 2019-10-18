Monday, Oct. 28, Farmington Historical Society Meeting:  THIS MONTH ONLY  Program at 6 p.m., Pot luck and meeting to follow.  Program:  “Grave Topics:  A Walk Through Meeting House Cemetery,” led by Claudia Bell, FHS member.  Meet at North Church, 118 High St., Farmington.

