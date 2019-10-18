MONDAY, Oct. 21

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

TUESDAY, Oct. 22

AUBURN — Auburn Police Department’s Self-Defense for Women, 5 p.m. at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave. The program features realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women. It is not a martial arts program. It will cover the basics of stances, yelling, movement, blocking, striking and kicking.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23

AUBURN — L-A Complete Streets Committee, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Lewiston municipal candidates forum, 6 p.m. at Geiger Elementary School. All municipal candidates for City Council, School Committee and mayor have been invited. Moderated by Sun Journal Executive Editor Judith Meyer.

FRIDAY, Oct. 25

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk LA, multiple locations in downtown Lewiston and Auburn, 5 p.m.

