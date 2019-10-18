FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue High School Girls Cross Country team took first place in the annual Mt Blue Relays Friday in Farmington.

Mt. Blue’s Emma Charles overtook Mt. Ararat’s Fay O’Donnell in the final leg of the race to seal the victory. Kahryn Cullenberg got the Cougars off to a great start running the fastest time of the day. Brynne Robbins, Bridget Reusch, and Moriah Reusch ran the middle legs for Mt. Blue.

The Cougar girls B team was 14th overall and the 2nd B team. Running on this team were Gracie Ward, Abbie Cramer, Giulia Johnson, Yana Hupp, and Grace Dalton.

The Mt. Blue boys again showed their depth as the A and B teams were separated by just 3 places and a little over two minutes. The A team was the 7th school to finish and the B team was 3rd among all B teams..

Competing on the A team were Ethan McIntosh, Aubrey Hoes, Isaiah Doscinski, Clay McCarthy, and Sam Judkins. Running on the B team were Sam Judkins, Kyran Katzenbach, Jacob Smith, Alex Hardy, and Logan Dolbier

