FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue High School Girls Cross Country team took first place in the annual Mt Blue Relays Friday in Farmington.
Mt. Blue’s Emma Charles overtook Mt. Ararat’s Fay O’Donnell in the final leg of the race to seal the victory. Kahryn Cullenberg got the Cougars off to a great start running the fastest time of the day. Brynne Robbins, Bridget Reusch, and Moriah Reusch ran the middle legs for Mt. Blue.
The Cougar girls B team was 14th overall and the 2nd B team. Running on this team were Gracie Ward, Abbie Cramer, Giulia Johnson, Yana Hupp, and Grace Dalton.
The Mt. Blue boys again showed their depth as the A and B teams were separated by just 3 places and a little over two minutes. The A team was the 7th school to finish and the B team was 3rd among all B teams..
Competing on the A team were Ethan McIntosh, Aubrey Hoes, Isaiah Doscinski, Clay McCarthy, and Sam Judkins. Running on the B team were Sam Judkins, Kyran Katzenbach, Jacob Smith, Alex Hardy, and Logan Dolbier
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
RLRS Students Lend a Hand
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Kick off the holidays with UMF annual Arts & Crafts Show, Nov. 2
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Once Upon a Story Book Walk
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Thumbs up/thumbs down
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rainbow school class of 2019/20