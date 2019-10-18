AUBURN – Austin Malcolm Ranks, 93, of Mexico, peacefully went to be with his Savior Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Schooner Estates in Auburn. He was an unusually honorable Christian man. He didn’t need or seek attention, pleasure, or material things, but rather lived quietly, faithfully caring for his family and responsibilities, and living out his faith.

Austin was born March 3, 1926 to Alton and Eva (Briggs) Ranks in Canton, and had one brother, Omar. After graduating from Buckfield High School, his eyesight prevented him from serving in WW II, but didn’t stop him from earning his pilot’s license during that time. On Jan. 8, 1957 Austin was married to Mary Tentunian in Switzerland and they were blessed with three daughters, Caroline, Amelia, and Corinne. He began working for Oxford Paper in 1947 where he worked for 42 years in the lab, retiring on July 28, 1989. During his years in the mill he served as shop steward for over 30 years, and was well respected by all for his sense of fairness and integrity. In his younger years, Austin also served as a Cub Scout Leader for about a decade.

Austin was a faithful life-long church member, having come from a lineage of no less than 10 consecutive generations of believing Christians. His life was a reflection of his deeply held beliefs and values, including compassion, fairness, humility, and salvation through Jesus Christ. Austin was a member of Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford at the time of his death.

Austin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; his daughters, Caroline Boenig and husband, Thomas of Livermore, Amelia Mott and husband, James of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Corinne Hamel and husband, Daniel of Turner; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Austin was fond of singing hymns while driving, and one of his favorites was “Face to Face with Christ My Savior.” Now, doubtless, he is!

Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276 with Pastor Justin Thacker officiating. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Canton, Maine.

Friends are invited to call at the funeral home after 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to

Praise Assembly of God Church

89 Congress St.

Rumford, ME 04276

for their ardent zealous work in reaching all for Christ in their evangelism in the area and beyond.

