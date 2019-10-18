AUBURN – Gerald S. “Jerry the Painter” Michaud, 82, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

At his bedside was his loving wife, Gloria, son Gerald Jr., daughter Emily, daughter Robin and son Robert.

Jerry is survived by his five children and five stepchildren; one sister; and numerous nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-granchildren

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Good Shepard Food Bank.

