Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Parish held a Blessing of the Pets service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke’s Church in Rangeley. Many Christian communities celebrate The Blessing of the Pets in honor of St. Francis of Assisi whose feast day is October 4th. St. Francis is well known for his great love of all of God’s creatures. The Catholic Church recognizes St. Francis as the Patron saint of animals and the environment.

Reverend Anthony F. Kuzia, CM, administrator of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, began the service with a greeting that recalled how God created animals to share in the fortunes of humanity. Father Kuzia led those gathered in prayer for all animals who live in our homes, on farms and in the wilds and that humanity might always practice good stewardship for all of God’s creation. The service ended with a blessing and an individual sprinkling of Holy Water over the many pets. For more information about Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, please contact Father Anthony at the Rectory, 207-864-3795.