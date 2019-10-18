PHILLIPS — “Pumpkins on Parade” is the theme chosen by friends and members of the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) at a recent gathering. The display will take place on Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the PACC on Depot Street in Phillips. Categories will be: Prettiest, Most Original, Funniest, Scariest, Ugliest, Smallest and Largest. Registration is $3, which includes the admission fee. Set up will be from 7 – 8:45 a.m. on Oct 27.

Straying from the original carved pumpkin, they may be dressed up, painted, lighted and any idea that your mind can conceive. Ideas are abundant in magazines and online, etc. Let’s see how creative you can be.

The event is sponsored by PACC and will show how much local talent there is in a small town.

Tables will be furnished and for those wishing to create a scene on their table must register ahead to guarantee space. Small 30 inch tables or card size tables, six or eight foot tables will be sectioned off in two or three sections, but everyone must preregister ahead by calling Sandy Caton at 639-2048 or Winona Davenport at 639-4296 for a registration form.

There will be a $2 public viewing admission fee at the door. Snacks and drinks will be by donation.

