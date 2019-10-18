FARMINGTON — Are you looking for a way to celebrate Halloween safely with your kids? Then take them to Rotary’s Trunk or Treat sponsored by Farmington Rotaract (the college equivalent of Rotary). Decorated cars line up on October 25 from 5 – 6 p.m. in the Mallett School parking lot in Farmington and give out candy and other treats. All youth are welcome. If you are interested in participating as a decorated vehicle, please contact Kirsten Swan at [email protected].
