FARMINGTON — Are you looking for a way to celebrate Halloween safely with your kids? Then take them to Rotary’s Trunk or Treat sponsored by Farmington Rotaract (the college equivalent of Rotary). Decorated cars line up on October 25 from 5 – 6 p.m. in the Mallett School parking lot in Farmington and give out candy and other treats. All youth are welcome. If you are interested in participating as a decorated vehicle, please contact Kirsten Swan at [email protected].

The annual Halloween Window Painting will also take place on October 25. The Mt. Blue Interact Club (The High School equivalent of Rotary) will be helping to coordinate this event with Farmington Rotary. All interested youth will register and get their paint at the Pierce House lawn right after school. Prizes are awarded for this popular event.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: