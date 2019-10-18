WILTON — The Wilton Fish & Game Association will be offering a basic hand gun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols. Participating students will undergo a four-hour training at the Wilton Fish & Game location on Rt.2 in Wilton. The class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The next class will be on Saturday December 28. There are 15 students per class so that there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to pre-register and pay a $25.00 class fee to hold their spot. To register please call Sharon at 778-3690 or email [email protected]
The benefits of taking this class is each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff’s Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices. Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for your holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
RLRS Students Lend a Hand
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Kick off the holidays with UMF annual Arts & Crafts Show, Nov. 2
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Once Upon a Story Book Walk
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Thumbs up/thumbs down
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rainbow school class of 2019/20