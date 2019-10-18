Taking careful aim at a previous handgun course. Submitted photo

WILTON — The Wilton Fish & Game Association will be offering a basic hand gun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols. Participating students will undergo a four-hour training at the Wilton Fish & Game location on Rt.2 in Wilton. The class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The next class will be on Saturday December 28. There are 15 students per class so that there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to pre-register and pay a $25.00 class fee to hold their spot. To register please call Sharon at 778-3690 or email [email protected]

The benefits of taking this class is each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff’s Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices. Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for your holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles