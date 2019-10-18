WILTON — Wilson Grange #321 will be hosting a Halloween fun night Saturday, October 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
“It is really fun. We’ve done it for four years. It is our gift to the community,” Desiree Atwood, Wilson Grange’s organizer for the event said. “We love it.”
Atwood said there will be a large variety of games for children to play. Sweets such as cupcakes and cookies will be served.
“Everybody gets a goodie bag. It’s a sugar night,” Atwood said.
Grange Master James Newschwanger said there is no age limit for participation. Children under 15 should have a parent accompany them.
“The younger the better. Older children who want to stop in are welcome,” he said.
Atwood said donations are always accepted to support Grange programs.
For more information about the Halloween fun night or about Wilson Grange #321, call Neuschwanger at 207-645-3388.
