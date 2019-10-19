CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired Saturday and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin, 24-23.

Tony Adams picked off a pass for the Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten), who were 30-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that led to the winning field goal. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25 to set up McCourt to attempt a game-winner.

Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46.

Jonathan Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for Wisconsin, but also had a fumble in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Illinois comeback.

(2) LOUISIANA STATE 36, MISSISSIPPI STATE 13: Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the school season record with 29 as the Tigers (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern)beat Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3) at Starkville, Mississippi.

(3) CLEMSON 45, LOUISVILLE 10: Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne rushed for 192 yards and a score, and visiting Clemson (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) routed Louisville (4-3, 2-2) for its 22nd consecutive victory.

(5) OKLAHOMA 52, WEST VIRGINIA 14: Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores as Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) cruised over West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) at Norman, Oklahoma.

(9) FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 27: Kyle Trask threw for a career-high four touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, to help Florida (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern) bounce back from its loss at LSU to outlast South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) at Columbia, South Carolina.

(10) GEORGIA 21, KENTUCKY 0: D’Andre Swift’s 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter snapped a scoreless tie, and Georgia (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern) overcame a slow start to beat Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) at Athens, Georgia.

(11) AUBURN 51, ARKANSAS 10: Bo Nix passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Auburn (6-1, 34-1 Southeastern) routed Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) at Fayetteville, Arkansas.

(12) OREGON 35, (25) WASHINGTON 31: Justin Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:10 left, the last of his four scoring passes, and Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Washington (5-3, 2-3) at Seattle.

Zack Moss

Utah running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(13) UTAH 21, (17) ARIZONA STATE 3: Zack Moss broke the school career rushing record and scored two touchdowns as Utah (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) beat Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) at Salt Lake City.

(18) BAYLOR 45, OKLAHOMA STATE 27: Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another score as Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) beat Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3 at Stillwater, Oklahoma, to extend its school-record winning streak to nine games.

(19) SOUTHERN METHODIST 45, TEMPLE 21: Shane Buechele set career highs with six touchdown passes and 457 passing yards as SMU (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic) defeated Temple (5-2, 2-1) at Dallas.

(20) MINNESOTA 42, RUTGERS 7: Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota improved to 7-0 (4-0, Big Ten) for the first time since winning the national title in 1960 with a victory over Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) at Piscataway, New Jersey.

BOSTON COLLEGE 45, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 24: A.J. Dillon ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, David Bailey had two long TD runs with 181 yards and Boston College (4-3, 2-2) pounded the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top rushing defense in beating visiting North Carolina State (4-3, 1-2).

DARTMOUTH 49, MARIST 7: Caylin Parker ran for two touchdowns and Connor Rempel caught two scoring passes as Dartmouth (5-0) rolled past Marist (1-5) at Poughkeepsie, New York.

HARVARD 31, HOLY CROSS 21: Jake Smith threw for three touchdowns as Harvard (4-1) beat Holy Cross (3-4) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

DELAWARE 16, NEW HAMPSHIRE 10: Jake Roth kicked two second-half field goals and Delaware (4-3, 2-1 Colonial Athletic)held New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1)scoreless after the break at Newark, Delaware.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles