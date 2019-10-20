LEWISTON — Robert and Tracey Blaisdell of Lewiston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigail Therese Blaisdell, to Chase Daniel Cote, son of Karen Chabot of Plymouth and Steve Cote of Monmouth.
The future bride is a 2011 graduate of Lewiston High School and a 2015 graduate of Boston College. She is presently employed by Pierce Promotions in the Old Port as a manager of client engagement.
The future bridegroom is a 2011 graduate of Lewiston High School and earned both his bachelor’s degree in 2016 and his master’s degree in 2018 from Boston College. He is employed by Mechanics Savings Bank in Auburn as a commercial credit analyst.
The wedding is planned for the summer of 2020 in Scarborough.
