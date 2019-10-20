POLAND — An announcement is made of the engagement of Lisa Moreau of Poland, the daughter of Theodore and Sandra Moreau of Englewood, Florida, to Jason Croft of Poland, the son of William and Sandra Croft of Minot.

The future bride is a 2005 graduate of Massabesic High School and a 2016 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is employed as a personal and commercial lines insurance agent at a local insurance agency.

The future groom is a 2001 graduate of Edward Little High School and a 2005 graduate of the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is employed at a local police department.

The wedding will take place in August, 2020, in Gray.