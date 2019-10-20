Elliot Potvin, 2, presents a small goard for his grandmother’s consideration Sunday morning at the 50th annual Farwell School Pumpkin Festival in Lewiston.
Copper Harger, 2, looks at the tire through which he plans to throw his football Sunday morning at the 50th annual Farwell School Pumpkin Festival in Lewiston.
Rebecca Ducharme and Gerry, 2, look through a book Sunday morning at the 50th annual Farwell School Pumpkin Festival book sale in Lewiston.
Sofia Croyle, 7, and her sister, Abigail, 9, walk away from the pumpkin table with their purchases Sunday morning at the 50th annual Farwell School Pumpkin Festival in Lewiston.
Mariana Moya sits on her pumpkin Sunday morning while her sister, Veronica, marvels at the weight of her pumpkin at the 50th annual Farwell School Pumpkin Festival in Lewiston.
