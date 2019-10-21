BRUNSWICK – Three people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries from a car crash on Durham Road early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. just north of the Hacker Road intersection.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said 18-year-old Dylan O’hara was driving a Subaru station wagon toward Durham when he allegedly lost control on the crest of the hill. The car veered off the left side of the road before it rolled over and crashed into trees.

Garrepy said both passengers, 19-year-old Isaac Perry of Harpswell and a 16-year-old girl from Topsham, were thrown from the vehicle. None of the three occupants wore seat belts, he said.

All three were taken to Maine Medical Center where Perry was listed in serious condition Monday. O’hara is listed in satisfactory condition.

Garrepy said the 16-year-old passenger remained at Maine Medical Center Monday with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but Garrepy said police believe speed is a factor and they are awaiting toxicology results.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: