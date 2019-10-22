Jonathan Schomaker of Leavitt Area High School will be allowed to race alongside the rest of the runners in the Class B South regional cross country meet, as well as be scored in a separate wheelchair division, according to his father.
The ruling would allow Schomaker to race at the state meet, as well.
Jon Schomaker, Jonathan’s father, said he received a phone call from Leavitt principal Eben Shaw on Tuesday morning in which Shaw gave him the news from the Maine Principals’ Association.
The MPA last week gave Schomaker two options: Either race in a separate wheelchair race and be scored in his own division, or race in an exhibition race alongside other runners and not be scored, taking away his chances or racing at the Class B state meet.
“They took the option ‘B’ version of racing with everyone and the ‘A’ version of getting the wheelchair division,” Schomaker said. “It creates a legacy for people that don’t have to go through this in the future. They hope to establish a wheelchair division statewide going forward.”
Shaw and the MPA were not able to be reached at the time of publishing.
“The reality is it wasn’t much of a stretch from where we were,” Schomaker said. “We obviously want to see it in writing, which Shaw agreed with.”
After nearly a month of fighting for his son’s right to race, Schomaker is content. “I’m good with this,” Schomaker said.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Franklin
Police investigate report of pistol stolen from Livermore Falls home
-
Maine
The check is in the mail: About 300,000 Maine homeowners to get $100 early in 2020
-
Cross Country
Cross country: MPA to allow Schomaker to race in his wheelchair with other runners
-
Connections
Community briefs for Oct. 22
-
Maine
After losing contract, service provider blames DHHS for client’s death