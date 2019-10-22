LIVERMORE FALLS — Repairs to the railroad crossing on Route 4 will be made Thursday and Friday, requiring heavy trucks and through traffic to use the Crash Road in Livermore and Jay.

Route 4, which is also Bridge Street, carries traffic over the Androscoggin River.

Local traffic will be able to use Water Street to access Route 4. Water Street goes between the Bank Building and another business block on Main Street.

The repairs by Pam Am Railways and the Maine Department of Transportation scheduled last week were postponed because of a nor’easter that blew into the state Wednesday night and Thursday.

