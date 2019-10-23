Sales

NORTH JAY — Sat. Nov. 2 and 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Jay Grange Sales – Food, clothing, crafts, household items, Christmas items, lunch items-eat in or take out. For more information: 645-4200, or 645-2910.

FARMINGTON — St. Joseph’s Altar Guild Fall Rummage sale. Friday and Saturday, Oct 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St., Farmington.

Breakfast

FARMINGTON — An Early Bird Breakfast is once again planned for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. The breakfast, served from 7:30 to 9 a.m., coincides with the annual Early Bird Sale offered by several businesses in downtown Farmington. After seeking the first holiday specials in stores where some open at 6 a.m. on this day, shoppers and others are welcome to come to the church, located on the corner of Main and Academy Street, for a time of “good company and great food,” said organizer Liz Smith.

This is the first year the church’s addition and new lift is available for access to Fellowship Hall. People can come check out the new lift, she said. For eight years, members and friends of the church gather on the first Saturday of November to provide a full breakfast including casseroles, eggs and bacon, home fries, muffins, donuts, fruit and fruit juices, coffee and tea, she said. The meal is offered for $6 and for those age five and under, $3.This is one meal, along with others throughout the year, and pie sales, which are offered to raise funds to help offset the cost of heating the church.

Suppers

NEW SHARON — On Saturday, Oct 26, from 5-6:30 p.m., there will be a public supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church. This will be the last supper until January 2020. The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, assorted casseroles, assorted salads, cole slaw, hot rolls, pies and coffee. The supper is sponsored by the Women’s Society and proceeds will be used for current expenses. The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. The premises are handicap accessible.

FARMINGTON — The November supper originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Trinity UMC Church, 612 Falls Road, Farmington, ME, has been cancelled. Mark your calendars for the next supper, scheduled for December 7.

WILTON — On Wednesday evening November 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Wilton United Methodist Church will serve a Public Harvest Supper, consisting of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, beets and apple crisp and ice cream for dessert. Cost will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 10. Take out meals will be available. For more information, please call 645-2190.

Fairs

LIVERMORE — The holiday craft fair at the Spruce Mountain High School gym will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 50 crafters and vendors showcased offer products such as wreaths, jellies, jewelry, sewn and quilted items, painted primitives, beauty products, Scentsy, Thirty One Bags, knit and crochet items, goat soap, 3-D printed items, dog treats and much more. There will be a 50/50 raffle and hot lunch items will be available for purchase. This event is hosted by the SMHS Junior class. For more information: (207)897-4336. Hope to see you there!.

FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have their annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]

FARMINGTON — Start your holiday shopping early at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center, 221 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, Maine on November 8, 2019 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Crafts, Baked Goodies, Chinese Auction and a Corn chowder lunch. Something for everyone. To reserve a table call 778-3386 to speak to Shelley. Come join the Fun

Historical Society

FARMINGTON — Monday, Oct. 28, Farmington Historical Society Meeting: This month only, the program will be at 6 p.m., Pot luck and meeting to follow. Program: “Grave Topics: A Walk through Meeting House Cemetery” led by Claudia Bell, FHS member. Meet at North Church, 118 High St., Farmington.

Adult Ed

COUNTY — See what’s happening soon at Franklin County Adult Education. Register now to reserve your seat! FARMINGTON – Maine Driving Dynamics, with Jen Maddox $40 — Tues. Nov. 5 and Thurs., Nov 7 from 6-8 p.m. This course offers all drivers the opportunity to improve their driving abilities. This five-hour course will include discussion of collision avoidance techniques, safety issues, driver habits, and attitudes, and the basic elements that constantly challenge drivers on Maine’s highways.. (Age 65 & older – $25) Mt. Blue Middle School, Middle St.

Chandler Reunion

CHESTERVILLE — The Chandler Family Reunion will be held Sunday Nov. 3 at the Chesterville Town Hall, located at 409 Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville. A social hour will be held from 11 a.m.-12, then lunch will be served at noon. The turkey will be provided, anyone can bring a side dish or desert item. There will be a 50/50, auction bring an item and loads of fun. Can’t wait to visit with relatives! See you there.

