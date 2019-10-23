NORWAY — Main Street Art Gallery continues its autumn season with a First Friday Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, with a theme of “Fields, Trees and Rocks” featuring the work of a mother, Barbara Traficonte, and her son, Steven Traficonte. These two artists, one a painter and one a photographer, will show works inspired by the blueberry fields, forest trees and shoreline rocks from around the state.

The Main Street Gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine. The gallery is located at 426 Main St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, art classes, demonstrations or special trips sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org or go on Facebook and find Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

