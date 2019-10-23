LIVERMORE FALLS — The annual pumpkin walk sponsored by Hillside Sports Club of Jay will be held at the Area Youth Sports building (the former Livermore Falls High School) on Cedar Street Saturday, Oct. 26.

Organizer Sherry Labbe said AYS has hosted the event for several years in the cafeteria.

Pumpkin carving will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. The walk will be 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

“Anyone is welcome to stop by and carve a pumpkin,” Labbe said. “Pumpkins are provided, purchased with donations obtained last year.”

She said Tamara Lindsey’s third grade art classes at Spruce Mountain Elementary School will be carving pumpkins that will be on display during the walk. She expects 125 pumpkins to be carved by the students.

Refreshments will be available.

“Kids can wear costumes. That would be amazing!” Labbe said.

For more information, call Labbe at 491-5444.

