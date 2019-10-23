SM Primary School

Jared Berry is the computer technology educator at Spruce Mountain Primary School. He graduated from Franklin Pierce University in 2008 and began working in special education at Jay Elementary School in 2009. He takes great pleasure in working with Pre-K to 2nd grade students. This Livermore resident rides his longboard to school when the weather permits and spends summers seeking spectacular summits throughout New England. In the winter, he can be found strapped to a pair of snowshoes or designing games in his living room.

SM Elementary School

Samantha Bellerose is a 5th grade teacher at Spruce Mountain Elementary School. She grew up in Indiana and graduated from Indiana University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Bellerose taught 1st, 3rd, and 4th graders in Indiana for 15 years before moving here in 2016. She and her daughters, Violet (7th grade) and Lily (4th grade), love exploring Maine! They can’t believe how much there is to see and do! She also enjoys reading, cooking, going on long walks with her golden retriever, Trixie, and open water swimming. She is so happy to be a part of this community and to call Maine home!

SM Middle School

Catherine Siggens is a school social worker for the middle school. She began her work as the middle school social worker in 2002. Born and raised in Farmington, Maine, she has two children and four grandchildren. Second to her love for her family is her love for nature. She believes through nature you figure out who you truly are. She spends her summers in Lubec enjoying the bold coast of Maine and will make Lubec her year round home when she retires.

SM High School

Kymberly Bryant is an English, theater and computer science teacher at Spruce Mountain High School. She graduated with a bachelors degree in Secondary English Education from UMF and received her masters degree in Technology/Curriculum from Grand Canyon University. In addition to her schoolwork, she is also a board member for the Central Maine Media Alliance and the Nezinscot Valley Community Players. She is one of two facilitators in Maine for the Code.org CSP curriculum and spends summers and some weekends training teachers to teach code. In her spare time, she enjoys attending theater and music performances and traveling to new and exciting places. In just one year she traveled from her home in Livermore to New York City, Arizona, Croatia, Romania, Italy, Greece, Georgia and Seattle, Washington.

Kymberli Bryant is an English, theater and computer Sscience teacher at the high school. Submitted photo

filed under: