The October debates reinforced last week’s prediction, that Elizabeth Warren will be her party’s nominee to combat the Trump Plague. Biden appears to be gaining momentum—downwards. He made no colossal blunder, no memorable come-backs. It gave him no boost. With just $9 million on hand he’s appealing for donations

According to The Hill.com his downwards momentum has been energized by continual verbal flubs, long, rambling, and blurry responses. His elder-statesman status may appeal to many average voters, but the Democrat Party’s primary electorate appear to prefer a red-hot radical campaign. His “mainstream” focus does not satisfy them.

His personality and programs may not excite the primary voters, but they detest Trump so hotly that many may be inclined to support him as long as they think he’s the best candidate to defeat Trump. His problem is a seeming lack of focus. It was only after the debate that he explicitly endorsed impeachment. True Trumpophobes are impatient with such shilly-shallying.

I’ve argued that, with Biden fading back, the contest for nomination comes down to two far-far-far left senators, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Bernie’s heart attack may pull his support into her column. E-mails sent to me by OurRevolution.com are full of enthusiastic assurances that their Bernie is fully recovered from his cardiac problem. His ideas and spirit dominated the debate. He’s rarin’ to go. All the usual clap-trap you’d expect from anxious partisans.

It may be that primary voters whose first priority is a far-left candidate with better prospect so getting rid of Trump, as opposed to a risky far-far-far left candidate advocating radical transformations. Mayor Buttigieg and Senator Klobuchar got a good response from the October debates so one of them may have a chance to inherit Biden’s support if he looks incapable of defeating Trump. Some pundits believe that Buttigieg provided a stranger criticism of ‘Medicare for All’ than Biden. That might help to make him the moderate (far-left) favorite to replace Biden. We’ll have to wait and see.

Too early to make predictions about who will win the general election. No one can predict what fresh idiocies our president will perpetrate before election day. Recently the national twitterblabber attacked “Mad Dog” Mattis as history’s most over-rated general. The general had disappointed the Trumpophobes when he declined to attack the president after resigning as Secretary of Defense. He explained that he believed criticizing a president he had served while the man was still in office was dishonorable. Worse, from the liberal and leftist points of view he freely criticized President Obama, since he was no longer in office.

This was not enough for the Trump. Mattis criticized the decision to throw the Kurds under the bus and clear out of Syria. The Mad Dog’s objections can certainly be debated, but the Gargoyle apparently doesn’t know how to debate. He only knows how to respond with personal attacks.

So, when invited by Cardinal Dolan to speak at the 74th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Mattis felt free to defend himself by making fun of Trump’s habitual exaggeration. “I’m not just an overrated general,” he said.“I am the greatest, the world’s most overrated general….[President Trump] also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals. He went on to make fun of Trump’s evasion of military service.

This departure from his earlier refusal to criticize the president after stepping down as secretary of defense earned him gales of laughter from the audience. The keynote speaker had a little fun defending himself from Trump’s silliness, before going on the speak of Lincoln’s determination to reunify the country at the end of the civil war.

John Frary of Farmington is a former candidate for U.S. Congress, a retired history professor, an emeritus Board Member of Maine Taxpayers United, a Maine Citizen’s Coalition Board member, and publisher of FraryHomeCompanion.com. He can be reached at jfrary8070

