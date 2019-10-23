MONMOUTH — Theater at Monmouth’s 50th season concludes with “This Wonderful Life,” award-winning playwright Steve Murray’s hilariously touching adaptation of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Brimming with hope and humor, “This Wonderful Life” reminds us of the power of perspective, friendship and family just in time for the holiday season. Ring in the season with family, friends and neighbors from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8.

There will be a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. The opening performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Additional performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec.5 to 7; and at 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8. For the special Thanksgiving Day performance, ticket are $10 with donation of nonperishable food items for local food pantry. Tickets for all other performances are $28. For calendar and reservations, contact the TAM Box Office at 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

TAM favorite Mike Anthony unleashes his comedic talents for this 90-minute adventure as he recreates more than two-dozen iconic characters from the beloved film. Anthony embodies Clarence the Angel, Mary, Old Man Potter, and the rest of Bedford Falls’ finest citizens, while also serving as narrator, offering amusing commentary on George Bailey’s journey to discover that the actions of one person really can make a difference in the world. This fast-paced and witty adaptation celebrates the warmth of the season and the belief that hard work, fair play and commitment to family and community is truly its own “wonderful” reward.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” produced and directed by Frank Capra in 1946, is based on the short story “The Greatest Gift” written by Philip Van Doren Stern in 1939 and published in 1945. The film stars James Stewart.

“This Wonderful Life” features Mike Anthony as narrator and all the inhabitants of Bedford Falls and beyond; directed by Producing Artistic Director Dawn McAndrews, with set and lights by Jim Alexander and sound design by Rew Tippin.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. It is located at 796 Main St. For more information, call 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

